Trump to May: 'Let's do this deal'
US President Donald Trump has said the UK can have a "very, very substantial trade deal" with the US.

Mr Trump also congratulated Prime Minister Theresa May for doing a "fantastic job" and said they had a very good relationship.

  • 04 Jun 2019
