US visitors face 'hate-fuelled demonstrators'

A Conservative MP asked about "a minority of hate-fuelled demonstrators" who shouted "Nazi scum" in the face of American tourists during President Trump's visit to the UK.

Tim Loughton said such actions ahead of D-Day commemorations "demeaned the memory" of veterans.

Standing in for Theresa May at PMQs, David Lidington said the right to demonstrate was “derived from the courage and sacrifice of the war-time generation” and criticised the “disgraceful behaviour”.

