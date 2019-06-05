Labour: Will Tories give US firms access to NHS?

Media player
PMQs: Long Bailey and Lidington on NHS and US trade deal
The shadow business secretary claimed the prime minister was “silent” when Donald Trump said on Tuesday that “everything was on the table” when it came to future US involvement in the NHS.
After welcoming Rebecca Long Bailey standing in for Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs, Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said the NHS was "not and will not be up for sale" in a post-Brexit US trade deal.
05 Jun 2019
