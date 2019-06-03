'No embarrassment' in quitting leader race
Housing Minister James Brokenshire has urged Conservative leadership candidates who are "unlikely to get over the first fence" to drop out of the race.

He said there was "a pressing, pressing need to see that we make progress with this contest", adding: "There is no embarrassment in standing down at this point."

So far 13 MPs have said they are running to replace Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party.

