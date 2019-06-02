Media player
Sam Gyimah: No-deal Brexit 'would be abject failure'
Tory leadership candidate Sam Gyimah has said that a no-deal Brexit would be an "abject failure".
The former universities minister has become the first candidate to back a further referendum on Brexit, and the 13th in the race to succeed Theresa May.
He said voters should be given the choice between leaving on the terms of Mrs May's current deal, a no-deal exit or remaining in the EU.
Mr Gyimah said he would vote Remain in such a poll, but would not "actively campaign" if he became prime minister.
02 Jun 2019
