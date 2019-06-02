Leadsom: 'The EU want to see a proper Brexit'
Andrea Leadsom has been questioned by the BBC's Andrew Marr about how her proposed "managed exit" from the EU would work, given that the EU has said it will not negotiate "mini-deals".

Mrs Leadsom, who is running to be the next prime minister, said that there would be "arrangements" put in place, even in a no-deal scenario.

