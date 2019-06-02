Javid: 'Ireland is tail that wags the dog'

Media player
Home Secretary Sajid Javid: 'Ireland is key... I would renegotiate the backstop'
The home secretary, Sajid Javid, has told the BBC's Andrew Marr that if he became the next prime minster he would renegotiate the UK's withdrawal agreement with the EU.
He insisted it was possible to get a different deal and a different arrangement over the Northern Irish backstop, in spite of contradictory statements from politicians in Ireland and the EU.
02 Jun 2019
