Swinson 'can't envisage' Lib Dem coalition
Deputy Liberal Democrats Leader Jo Swinson has said she "can't envisage" a coalition with Labour or the Conservatives "as they exist currently".

However, she told Today that she wouldn't rule out a coalition "in general".

The Liberal Democrat MP announced she would run for leader to replace Vince Cable on BBC Question Time last night.

  • 31 May 2019
