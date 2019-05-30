'New era' of spending - report

Video

The next Tory leader should "turn on the taps" to release an extra £190bn for spending increases and tax cuts, a former adviser to George Osborne has said.

Conservative MP Neil O'Brien told Newsnight: "There is scope to really turn on the taps to increase living standards by cutting taxes for hard working people and at the same time really invest in our public services."

O'Brien was speaking ahead of his new report, 'Firing on all cylinders,' which has been published by the centre right think-tank Onward and has been welcomed by five of the Tory leadership contenders.

