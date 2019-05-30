Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump: I like Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage
Donald Trump has told US media "I like" Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, and that they're "friends of mine".
"Nigel's had a big victory, he picked up 32% of the vote, starting from nothing," he said.
30 May 2019
