Corbyn on Alastair Campbell's expulsion
Jeremy Corbyn says Alastair Campbell's declaration that he voted for the Lib Dems at the European elections was "not acceptable".

The Labour leader added: "We look forward to hearing what Alastair has to say about this and look forward to his support for Labour in the future".

Tony Blair's ex-communications chief was expelled from the party after saying that he had voted Lib Dem because of his party's Brexit stance.

  • 30 May 2019