Cleverly: 'We absolutely have to deliver Brexit'

James Cleverly has said the Conservative government "absolutely has to deliver Brexit", which so far has been "delayed and delayed and delayed".

The Tory leadership hopeful told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "we need to be pragmatic, we need to be sensible" and "we need to leave with a deal."

  • 29 May 2019