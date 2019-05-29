Media player
Jesse Norman 'consulting' on Tory leadership bid
Treasury Minister Jesse Norman says he is "consulting" on whether to launch a bid to become the next Conservative leader.
The MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire told Today he has had support on social media, but is also talking to his constituents about running.
29 May 2019
