James Cleverly: No deal Brexit 'not massively damaging'
James Cleverly, who has launched a bid to become the next Conservative leader, has said that a no deal Brexit would not be massively damaging, but it is not his "preferred option".

The Brexit minister told Today that the UK needs to leave the EU on time, and the public is fed up of delays.

  • 29 May 2019
