Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
James Cleverly: No deal Brexit 'not massively damaging'
James Cleverly, who has launched a bid to become the next Conservative leader, has said that a no deal Brexit would not be massively damaging, but it is not his "preferred option".
The Brexit minister told Today that the UK needs to leave the EU on time, and the public is fed up of delays.
-
29 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48445024/james-cleverly-no-deal-brexit-not-massively-damagingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window