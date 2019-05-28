Campbell: 'I'm still in the Labour Party as far as I'm concerned'
Alastair Campbell has told reporters: "I'm still in the Labour Party as far as I'm concerned and I will always be Labour.

"I'll keep fighting for a People's Vote" because that's where Brexit "should and will end". He said his case was dealt with quickly in comparison to the "lack of rapidity in dealing with cases involving anti-Semitism".

  • 28 May 2019