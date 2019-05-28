Jeremy Hunt proposes new Brexit renegotiating team
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Hunt proposes new Brexit renegotiating team

Jeremy Hunt has outlined his plan for negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU if he becomes prime minister.

The Tory leadership candidate said he would include the Democratic Unionist Party, the ERG group of Tory Brexiteers, and Welsh and Scottish representatives.

He told Today: "It would include people who say if we can't get the right deal we should leave with no deal."

  • 28 May 2019
Go to next video: Brexit questions? Our expert gives you the answers