Labour should 'urgently' consult members on Brexit - Watson

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Watson calls for Labour to 'urgently' consult members on Brexit
Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has said "we need the people to decide" on Brexit, calling for his party to "urgently" consult its members on whether it should support a second EU referendum.
He said a lack of clarity by Labour on Brexit ahead of the European elections led to "electoral catastrophe" for the party.
Labour won 14% of the vote in EU election, coming in third place across Britain, behind the Liberal Democrats (20%) and the Brexit Party (32%).
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48428117/tom-watson-calls-for-labour-to-urgently-consult-members-on-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window