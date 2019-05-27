Labour should 'urgently' consult members on Brexit - Watson
Tom Watson calls for Labour to 'urgently' consult members on Brexit

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has said "we need the people to decide" on Brexit, calling for his party to "urgently" consult its members on whether it should support a second EU referendum.

He said a lack of clarity by Labour on Brexit ahead of the European elections led to "electoral catastrophe" for the party.

Labour won 14% of the vote in EU election, coming in third place across Britain, behind the Liberal Democrats (20%) and the Brexit Party (32%).

