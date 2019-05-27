Cable: 'We're clearly now a major national force again'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cable: 'We're clearly now a major national force again'

Sir Vince Cable says "we now have a clear majority in the country who want to stop Brexit" and declared his party, the Liberal Democrats, are "clearly now a major national force again", following the results in the European Parliament election.

The Liberal Democrats secured second place in the election, winning 16 MEP seats.

  • 27 May 2019