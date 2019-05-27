Brexit 'needs to go back to the people'

Video

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said a referendum is the only way through the Brexit deadlock.

He said the country was now facing the prospect of a “Brexit extremist” becoming the next prime minister, meaning the UK faced the prospect of no deal, which he believes would have “catastrophic consequences for our economy”.

“Of course we want a general election,” he added. “But realistically, after last night, there aren’t many Tory MPs who will vote for an election, it will be like turkeys voting for Christmas.

“So our best way of doing that is by going back to the people in a referendum and I think that’s what our members want.

“If there can be a deal, great, but it needs to go back to the people. If it’s a no-deal, we’ve got to block it and the one way of doing that is going back to the people and arguing the case against it because it could be catastrophic for our economy.”