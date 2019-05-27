Heidi Allen: 'We can work together'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heidi Allen: 'We can work together'

Change UK leader Heidi Allen spoke to the BBC about possible future collaboration between her party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, all of which support the UK remaining a member of the European Union.

She was speaking in Chelmsford, where the East of England region results for the European elections were announced.

Live coverage of the results

  • 27 May 2019
Go to next video: Nigel Farage: 'There's a massive message'