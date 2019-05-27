Media player
Heidi Allen: 'We can work together'
Change UK leader Heidi Allen spoke to the BBC about possible future collaboration between her party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, all of which support the UK remaining a member of the European Union.
She was speaking in Chelmsford, where the East of England region results for the European elections were announced.
27 May 2019
