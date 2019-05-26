The PM cannot 'ignore Parliament'
Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned that it would be very difficult for any prime minister who backs a policy of leaving the EU with no deal, to retain the confidence of the House of Commons.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he said: "This is a parliamentary democracy. A prime minister who ignores Parliament cannot expect to survive very long."

