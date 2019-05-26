'What I just heard was terrifying to me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shami Chakrabarti: 'What I just heard from Dominic Raab was terrifying to me'
Shadow attorney general Baroness Shami Chakrabarti finds Dominic Raab's proposals "terrifying".
-
26 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48412707/shami-chakrabarti-what-i-just-heard-from-dominic-raab-was-terrifying-to-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window