Michael Gove: 'I will be putting my name forward'
Gove becomes eighth candidate to enter race

Michael Gove has said he will enter the race to be Tory leader, challenging his former Vote Leave ally Boris Johnson.

Speaking outside his home, Environment Secretary Mr Gove said: "I can confirm that I will be putting my name forward to be prime minister of this country.

"I believe that I'm ready to unite the Conservative and Union Party, ready to deliver Brexit, and ready to lead this great country."

  • 26 May 2019
