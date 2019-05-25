New PM must be 'brutally honest' about Brexit
Video

Hancock would be 'brutally honest' about Brexit as PM

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he would be "brutally honest" about what it would take to get a Brexit deal through Parliament if he becomes the next prime minister.

Announcing he's running for Tory leader, he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the next PM must be "completely straight forward" or risk running into the same problems as Theresa May.

