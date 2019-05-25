New PM must be 'brutally honest' about Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hancock would be 'brutally honest' about Brexit as PM
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he would be "brutally honest" about what it would take to get a Brexit deal through Parliament if he becomes the next prime minister.
Announcing he's running for Tory leader, he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the next PM must be "completely straight forward" or risk running into the same problems as Theresa May.
-
25 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48409020/hancock-would-be-brutally-honest-about-brexit-as-pmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window