Clarke on leadership race: Not going to be me
Ken Clarke not standing for Conservative leadership

Ken Clarke has stood for the Conservative leadership three times before but has ruled himself out of the next contest.

The former chancellor told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn: “I don’t think the situation is tempting and there has to be at least one Conservative MP who does not run...It’s not going to be me.”

  • 24 May 2019
