Corbyn: May lost confidence of her own MPs

Jeremy Corbyn: Theresa May has lost confidence of her own MPs
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that it was right for Theresa May to stand down as she "cannot command a majority in Parliament".
"She clearly has lost the confidence of her own MPs," said Mr Corbyn.
24 May 2019
