Cameron 'feels desperately sorry' for May

David Cameron: 'I feel desperately sorry for Theresa'
David Cameron has told reporters that Theresa May is "a dedicated public servant" after she announced that she would leave office on 7 June.
"I feel desperately sorry for Theresa" the former prime minister said, after his successor's emotional statement in Downing Street.
24 May 2019
