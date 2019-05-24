Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emotional May announces resignation
The prime minister has announced she will stand down on 7 June.
Being prime minister had been the "honour of my life", she said as she became visibly emotional outside Downing Street.
Mrs May will continue to serve as prime minister while a Conservative leadership contest takes place.
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window