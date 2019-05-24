May's 'deep regret' over Brexit
The prime minister has announced that she will stand down on 7 June.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Theresa May said that it was "matter of deep regret" that she had failed to deliver Brexit.

She said she left office with "no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have served the country that I love".

