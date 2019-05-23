Care minister 'deeply sorry' over hospital abuse

Media player
Care minister Caroline Dinenage 'deeply sorry' over hospital abuse
The abuse of patients at Whorlton Hall hospital in County Durham has been condemned as "appalling" by a government minister.
Undercover BBC Panorama filming showed adults with learning disabilities and autism being mocked, intimidated and restrained.
Care minister Caroline Dinenage told the House of Commons she was "deeply sorry that this has happened".
23 May 2019
