Corbyn: The deal has not changed

Jeremy Corbyn: 'The rhetoric may have changed but the deal has not'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed Theresa May's "ten point offer" on Brexit as "little more than a repackaged version of her three-times rejected deal".

He was speaking in response to her statement in the House of Commons outlining her updated plan and urging MPs to back it.

  • 22 May 2019
