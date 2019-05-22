Corbyn: The deal has not changed

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn: 'The rhetoric may have changed but the deal has not'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed Theresa May's "ten point offer" on Brexit as "little more than a repackaged version of her three-times rejected deal".
He was speaking in response to her statement in the House of Commons outlining her updated plan and urging MPs to back it.
22 May 2019
