PMQs: Corbyn and May on funding for schools in England
The prime minister said the government was putting a "record level of funding" into schools in England, after Jeremy Corbyn asked her about some closing early on Fridays.
The Labour leader said she did not "seem to be aware of the crisis facing education" when he asked about pupil funding and some schools crowdfunding for pencils, glue and books.
Mrs May insisted the Conservatives have given "every area more money for every pupil in every school."
22 May 2019
