‘Outrage’ at failure to save steel jobs

PMQs: Corbyn and May on saving British Steel and jobs
Speaking at Prime Minster's Questions, Jeremy Corbyn said the government had "again failed our steel industry" with thousands of jobs at risk at British Steel and in its supply chain.
Theresa May said it would be “unlawful” to provide a guarantee or loan on the terms requested by the company.
She said there were no job losses “at this time” with workers still being employed and paid.
22 May 2019
