Michael Gove says MPs should 'reflect' on latest Brexit plan
MPs should "reflect" on Theresa May's latest Brexit plan, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove told the Today programme.

The environment secretary defended the PM's deal, urging MPs to "take a little bit of time and step back" to "reflect" on the detail of the bill - due to be published later today.

  • 22 May 2019
