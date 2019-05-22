Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove says MPs should 'reflect' on latest Brexit plan
MPs should "reflect" on Theresa May's latest Brexit plan, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove told the Today programme.
The environment secretary defended the PM's deal, urging MPs to "take a little bit of time and step back" to "reflect" on the detail of the bill - due to be published later today.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48364734/michael-gove-says-mps-should-reflect-on-latest-brexit-planRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window