Corbyn: Labour will vote against Brexit bill

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will vote against PM's Brexit bill
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would be voting against the prime minister's Withdrawal Agreement Bill - despite her attempts at compromise.
"It's basically a rehash of what was discussed before," he said, adding that the bill didn't make any "fundamental moves" on the customs union or consumer rights.
21 May 2019
