Brexit: Theresa May offers MPs vote on another referendum
Theresa May says she does not want another referendum, but tells MPs they can "make their case" for one if they back her Brexit deal.
The prime minister says they need the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to pass in order "to make it happen".
The bill is due for a Commons vote in the first week of June.
21 May 2019
