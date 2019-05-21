Maternity leave 'not a time for redundancy'
Tory MP: Maternity leave 'not a time for redundancy'

Conservative MP Maria Miller has introduced a bill that would prevent firms from sacking women during pregnancy or six months afterwards.

The former cabinet minister told MPs that maternity leave was not a time to be going for a job interview or a time for dealing with the stress of a redundancy process.

  • 21 May 2019