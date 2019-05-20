Media player
European elections 2019: Farage 'the man of the PayPal', says Brown
Gordon Brown wants the Electoral Commission to investigate the Brexit Party over its funding.
The former Labour prime minister said it was not possible to discover whether PayPal donations to the party come "from foreign sources or British sources".
"He's not going to be remembered as the man of the people - he's going to be remembered as the man of the PayPal," Mr Brown said.
20 May 2019
