Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
European elections 2019: Nigel Farage hit by milkshake
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has been hit by a milkshake while campaigning in Newcastle.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48340113/european-elections-2019-nigel-farage-hit-by-milkshakeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window