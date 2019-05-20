EU elections 2019
2019 European elections: What are we voting on?

BBC Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming reminds us what we are actually voting on in the EU Elections.

There are 72 UK MEPs currently serving, with one seat vacant. Of those, 43 are seeking re-election and there are 548 other new candidates.

