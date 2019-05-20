Video

Cabinet Secretary Matt Hancock has responded to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's criticism of Theresa May's 'new and bold' Brexit plan.

Corbyn had said: “Nothing I’ve heard leads me to believe that it’s fundamentally any different to the previous bill."

But Hancock told the Today programme that Corbyn had "not seen it" and that there were "constructive" discussions between Labour and the Tories.

Cross-party talks ended without result on Friday and the Labour leader confirmed his party would not vote for the prime minister's deal when MPs vote again in June.