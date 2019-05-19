Lib Dems 'are the stop Brexit party' - Cable
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

European Elections 2019: Lib Dems are the stop Brexit party - Cable

Sir Vince Cable says that his party believes in stopping Brexit in a "proper and democratic way".

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the Liberal Democrats leader said that it would be "unsatisfactory" for parliament to simply revoke Article 50.

  • 19 May 2019
Go to next video: 'We're going to need to revoke Article 50'