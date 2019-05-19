'We're not defining voters on 2016' - Corbyn
European elections 2019: Corbyn sets out Labour's Brexit position

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says Labour is not defining voters on how they voted in the 2016 EU referendum.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he rejected claims that his party does not have a clear position on Brexit.

