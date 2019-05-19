'We're going to need to revoke Article 50'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

European elections 2019: Chuka Umunna calls for Article 50 revocation

Change UK's spokesperson Chuka Umunna says revoking Article 50 is the only way to ensure there is time for a further referendum on EU membership.

Mr Umunna told the BBC's Andrew Marr that if the UK is faced with a no-deal Brexit, or revocation - "you've got to revoke".

  • 19 May 2019
Go to next video: What do voters think about the European elections?