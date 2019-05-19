'We're going to need to revoke Article 50'

Media player
European elections 2019: Chuka Umunna calls for Article 50 revocation
Change UK's spokesperson Chuka Umunna says revoking Article 50 is the only way to ensure there is time for a further referendum on EU membership.
Mr Umunna told the BBC's Andrew Marr that if the UK is faced with a no-deal Brexit, or revocation - "you've got to revoke".
19 May 2019
