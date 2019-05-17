Media player
Stella Creasy: Brexit is the Monty Python foot
Labour MP Stella Creasy has told the BBC's Nick Robinson on his Political Thinking podcast that Brexit is like "the Monty Python foot".
It has "come down on everything else" she told the programme.
17 May 2019
