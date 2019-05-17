Magid: Greens 'only solid remain party that is anti-austerity'

Media player
Magid Magid: Green Party 'only solid remain party that is anti-austerity'
The Green lead MEP candidate for the Yorkshire and Humber region, Magid Magid, has told the BBC that the Greens are the "only solid remain party that is anti-austerity" in the elections.
He dismissed Change UK as a "bit of a vanity project". He said elected Greens would work on other issues such as climate change during their upcoming term in the European Parliament.
A list of candidates standing in the European elections is available here.
17 May 2019
