Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May: There isn't a common position in Labour for Brexit
Theresa May has said that while talks between Labour and Conservatives over Brexit did progress, there wasn't a "common position in Labour" on whether it wanted to deliver Brexit.
She said MPs voting on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill would be faced with a "stark choice" on delivering the referendum result or to provide more "uncertainty" for the country.
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48311684/theresa-may-there-isn-t-a-common-position-in-labour-for-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window