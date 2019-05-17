May: There isn't a common position in Labour for Brexit
Theresa May has said that while talks between Labour and Conservatives over Brexit did progress, there wasn't a "common position in Labour" on whether it wanted to deliver Brexit.

She said MPs voting on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill would be faced with a "stark choice" on delivering the referendum result or to provide more "uncertainty" for the country.

  • 17 May 2019