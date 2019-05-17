Corbyn: Government hasn't shifted its view
Jeremy Corbyn has announced Brexit talks between Labour and the the government are over, after no consensus between the two sides could be reached.

He said the government "has not fundamentally shifted its view" during the talks, and it was negotiating "with no authority" due to internal fighting in the Conservative Party.

