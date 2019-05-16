Video

Theresa May has promised to set a timetable for the election of her successor after the next Brexit vote in the first week of June. Boris Johnson has announced he will run for the Conservative Party leadership after the prime minister stands down.

Radio 5 Live’s Tony Livesey broke the news of Boris’s announcement to his dad Stanley, who said he “imagined that at some point Boris would consider standing”.

“I think it’s a very fine idea," said. "The Brexit situation is still unresolved, things can’t go on and maybe a leadership contest is what is required at this moment.”

Conservative MPs Rory Stewart and Esther McVey have already said they'll stand for leadership, while Andrea Leadsom has said she's considering it.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive on 16 May 2019.