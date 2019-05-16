#BBCAskThis: Sian Berry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

#BBCAskThis: Ben Brown speaks to Sian Berry

During the European Parliamentary elections campaign the main UK parties will be interviewed on the BBC News Channel.

The Green Party co-leader, Sian Berry, answers questions sent in by BBC News viewers.

  • 16 May 2019
Go to next video: #BBCAskThis: Ian Blackford